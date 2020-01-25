Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,403,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

