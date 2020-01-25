Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ PFBI traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. Premier Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $20.38.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 31.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

