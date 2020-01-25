Presima Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Presima Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Store Capital by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,492. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

