Presima Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up approximately 8.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $53,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HPP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 859,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In related news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

