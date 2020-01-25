Presima Inc. Sells 6,900 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Presima Inc. cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. CubeSmart comprises about 2.3% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 17,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. 1,595,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,022. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.