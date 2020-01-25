Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

