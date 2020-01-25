Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Prologis has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.