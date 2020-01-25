Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.68). Prothena reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.11. 159,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 30.9% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 423,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 376.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 970,503 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prothena by 17.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

