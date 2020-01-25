Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.