Pundi X (NPXS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $700,680.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

