Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $38.42 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00037890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a total market cap of $38.42 million and $1.44 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00327627 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011911 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002131 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

