Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Hits $5.98 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $231,943.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022378 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.02842367 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009123 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,203,683 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Liqui, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

