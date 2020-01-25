RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Major Shareholder Dean Irwin Sells 12,950 Shares of Stock

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 12,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $24,475.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,524.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RMED stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RA Medical Systems Inc has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $8.68.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMED shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.