RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 262,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. RadNet has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 128,738 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in RadNet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,243,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RadNet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RadNet by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RadNet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

