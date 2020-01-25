Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 479,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,751. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,088 shares of company stock worth $7,217,345 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

