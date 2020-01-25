Ravencoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and IDCM. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $139.89 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.03111472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,369,670,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Graviex, Cryptopia, IDCM, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, TradeOgre, Upbit, Cryptohub and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.