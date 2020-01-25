Raymond James Reiterates C$2.00 Price Target for Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The stock has a market cap of $960.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

