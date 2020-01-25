Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 138.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

