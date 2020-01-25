Ren (REN) Market Capitalization Tops $32.64 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Huobi Global and Binance. Over the last week, Ren has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.51 or 0.05488420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00128447 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033572 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, DDEX, Tidex, OKEx, Huobi Global, UEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

