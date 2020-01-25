RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 104,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,457. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.