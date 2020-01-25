Rentberry (BERRY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $218.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Rentberry has a market cap of $78,645.00 and approximately $218.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.03101436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00202929 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

