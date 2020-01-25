Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $10.50. Reshape Lifesciences shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 5,604 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Reshape Lifesciences news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,571 shares of company stock valued at $90,490.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

