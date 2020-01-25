Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Price Down 9.8% on Insider Selling

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) was down 9.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.77, approximately 756,970 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 336,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Specifically, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,119.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $35,224.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,145.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,003 shares of company stock worth $321,844 over the last three months. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.28.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resonant by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Resonant by 142.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

