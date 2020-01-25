Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 79.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVNC. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

RVNC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 656,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after buying an additional 146,444 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

