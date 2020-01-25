Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Baxter International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 509,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 176,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 57,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.78. 1,610,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,969. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.