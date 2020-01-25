Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF makes up about 2.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 1.12% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 309.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 272.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0032 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.