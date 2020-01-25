Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. 650,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

