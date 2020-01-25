Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,117,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,121,000 after buying an additional 1,485,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,774,000 after buying an additional 970,653 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,282,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,841,000 after buying an additional 431,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,413. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

