Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Takes $37,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,631. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $102.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

