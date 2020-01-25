Robert W. Baird Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $92.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in EOG Resources by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

