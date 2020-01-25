Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $30.67 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 3.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.05. 17,787,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

