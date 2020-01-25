Rosenblatt Securities Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $275.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Netflix from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $353.16 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.02 and a 200 day moving average of $306.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

