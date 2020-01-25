Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.7% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.75. 18,125,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,361,771. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $557.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

