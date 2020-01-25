Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $2.59 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,574,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $12,874,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 472,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,597. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $184.01 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.93, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.82.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

