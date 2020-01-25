Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $19.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

