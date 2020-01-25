Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASOS to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 116 ($1.53) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,184 ($41.88). 890,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,206.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,848.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.30. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

