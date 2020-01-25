Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.22. Royale Energy Funds shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 18,211 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

