RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

RTIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

RTI Surgical stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. RTI Surgical has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $321.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 271,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after buying an additional 59,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

