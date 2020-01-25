Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.87 ($21.94).

Shares of SZG opened at €15.44 ($17.95) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

