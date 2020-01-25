Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Earns “Buy” Rating from G.Research

G.Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of SASR stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $35.87. 136,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

