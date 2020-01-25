Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

BFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Saul Centers Inc has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $58.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.17%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

