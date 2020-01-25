Savior LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,860,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,199,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 961,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $166.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

