Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 310 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,797 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 209,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 930,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,318.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,110 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

