Scotiabank Downgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Sector Perform

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,759.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $2,461,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.