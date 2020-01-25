SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 121,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steve Bartlett purchased 14,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

