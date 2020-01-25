SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $334,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

IWB stock opened at $182.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $145.69 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

