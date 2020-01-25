SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. 409,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,939. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.79.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,977,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2,764.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

