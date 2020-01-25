Sessia Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sessia has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.01 or 0.05546929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128420 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033619 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,908,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

