Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHB. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 915 ($12.04) price target (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 789 ($10.38) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Shaftesbury to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

LON SHB opened at GBX 933.50 ($12.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 929.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 883.51. Shaftesbury has a one year low of GBX 734 ($9.66) and a one year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

