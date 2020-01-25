Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,184 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after buying an additional 745,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after buying an additional 513,529 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after buying an additional 419,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 236,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. 266,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,906. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.